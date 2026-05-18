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One arrested following shooting on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — A person was arrested following a shooting on I-10 Westbound near the Iberville Parish line on Monday, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. and involved two drivers.
There were no reported injuries.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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