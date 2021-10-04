BR General's upcoming 'Mammos & Mimosas' combines breast self-care with brunch and bubbly

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General (BRG) will host its annual “Mammos & Mimosas” event Saturday, October 23, with some extra precautions to keep all the fun of the event while making sure it’s COVID-safe.

Guests will receive a mimosa, a free brunch certificate to Bistro Byronz to use whenever they want, plus a swag bag with goodies from local retailers like Kendra Scott, all in addition to their private, clinical breast exam and mammogram.

This year’s event is from 9 a.m.- noon at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus.

Women in the U.S. have a 1-in-8 lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Mammograms can help find or detect breast cancer early, even before a lump can be felt. Annual mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and older who do not have a family history of breast cancer.

At the event, mammograms will be performed by a mammography technician from BRG’s Women’s Center, and clinical breast exams will be performed by a BRG physician. The statewide mask mandate still requires masks at healthcare facilities, so all attendees must wear a mask inside the hospital.

The event is open to women 40 and older who have not had a mammogram within the last year. Registration is $20 and won’t be filed with your insurance. To register, visit BRGeneral.org/mammos.