BR Firefighters: Family of five escapes home engulfed in flames

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a family of five fled their home as flames engulfed it, eventually destroying the residence.

Baton Rouge Firefighters were dispatched to the 300th block of South 16th Street early Thursday morning to find the home in flames. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire, but the building was decimated, resulting in a $60,000 loss.

The structure was a duplex and the living space opposite the family's was vacant, investigators believe the fire started near the back of the vacant side of the duplex.

That said, the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined and remains under investigation.

Thanks to the family's quick action and to the assistance of first responders, no one was injured during the incident.