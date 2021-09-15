Boyfriend named 'person of interest' after returning from cross-country trip without missing girlfriend

North Port Police officers in Florida are calling the boyfriend of a woman who went missing on a cross country trip as "a person of interest."

Police say Brian Laundrie has reportedly refused to talk to investigators after he returned home without her following a trip to Wyoming. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito was documenting the trip with Laundrie on social media sites in Grand Teton National Park when the posts stopped at the end of August. Here is her post on Youtube:

According to media reports, Petito hasn't been seen since August 25th when she Facetimed with her mother while in Wyoming.

Police say her family filed a missing persons report on September 1st, 10 days after Laundrie returned home solo to his parents home, where he also lived with Petito. The FBI and the Suffolk County Police Department are also assisting in the investigation.

Petito's father, Joseph Petito, is frustrated with the lack of cooperation from Laundrie. ""Last time I checked, their child was home. My child is nowhere to be found, and nor are we able to ask questions about how that came to be. So I'm going to go on a limb here and say it's not as difficult," says Petito. "Everyone that's watching this, all your viewers, I'm going directly to you, I beg you to share it, retweet it, put it on your instagram, put it on Facebook, talk about it on TikTok, talk about it on YouTube, get it out there, you know, so the more people that see it the better."