Bowe Bergdahl court hearing set at North Carolina Army base

FORT BRAGG, N.C.- Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is returning to a military courtroom in North Carolina as he faces charges stemming from walking off his Army outpost in Afghanistan.



An Army judge is holding pre-trial hearing Tuesday at Fort Bragg ahead of an expected court-martial this summer on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The topics to be covered at the hearing haven't been disclosed.



Bergdahl was held by the Taliban for five years in Afghanistan and freed from the militant group in a prisoner exchange for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.



Bergdahl was arraigned during a short hearing last month, but did not enter a plea on the charges. He could get a life sentence if convicted of the relatively rare charge of misbehavior before the enemy.