71°
Latest Weather Blog
Bonfires on the Levee: Where to go and how to watch
GRAMERCY - A holiday tradition in Louisiana continues tonight along the Mississippi River.
Each year, dozens of bonfires are carefully built along the levee before they're burned on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa to the river parishes.
The bonfires are visible from anywhere along the levee in Gramercy, Paulina, and Lutcher, as well as many other communities in the river parish area.
Trending News
For more information on the bonfires, where you can go to see then, and where the best spots are, visit New Orleans Tourism here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Starbucks strike expands, closes nearly 60 US stores
-
Hunter shot in Zachary woods Monday afternoon
-
BRPD searching for man accused of attempted murder after Friday shootout with...
-
Man found shot to death on Old Hammond Highway
-
Sid Edwards shares plans to address crime across the city-parish
Sports Video
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...