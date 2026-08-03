Bond set for teacher arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of Addis student

BATON ROUGE — A teacher who was arrested by the Louisiana State Police for alleged sexual exploitation of a student at a school in Addis had his bond set on Monday.

Brandon C. Greely, 48, was arrested following a complaint filed in October 2025 with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit involving allegations of sexual exploitation between a teacher and a juvenile student.

According to troopers, investigators determined that Greely engaged in sexual acts with the juvenile.

Greely was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Center on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond was set at $150,000.

While Christian Academy of Louisiana did not mention Greely by name, it released a statement shortly after his arrest regarding a former employee of the school who was recently arrested.

"Christian Academy of Louisiana is aware that a former employee has been arrested. This arrest occurred independently of CAL, and the school has no knowledge of the underlying investigation," the statement read.

Similarly, the Church at Addis released a statement on behalf of Pastor Tom Shepard denying any allegations of wrongdoing.

"Counsel for Pastor Tom Shepard, The Church at Addis, and the Christian Academy of Louisiana is aware of statements that have recently been made and circulated concerning Pastor Shepard," the statement read.

"Pastor Shepard, The Church at Addis, and the Christian Academy of Louisiana categorically deny any allegations of wrongdoing. Because this matter may become the subject of legal proceedings, they will not litigate the facts in the media or through social media."

To read the full statement, click here.