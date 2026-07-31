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Teacher arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of Addis student
ADDIS — Troopers arrested a teacher for alleged sexual exploitation of a student at a school in Addis, Louisiana State Police said Friday.
The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, working with the FBI, received a complaint in October 2025 involving allegations of sexual exploitation between a teacher and a juvenile student.
Investigators determined 48-year-old Brandon C. Greely, of Baker, engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile student, LSP said.
Greely was arrested on Thursday and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Center.
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LSP urges anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Greely to contact detectives at 1-800-434-8007.
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