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Teacher arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of Addis student

1 hour 57 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 6:11 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS — Troopers arrested a teacher for alleged sexual exploitation of a student at a school in Addis, Louisiana State Police said Friday.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, working with the FBI, received a complaint in October 2025 involving allegations of sexual exploitation between a teacher and a juvenile student.

Investigators determined 48-year-old Brandon C. Greely, of Baker, engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile student, LSP said. 

Greely was arrested on Thursday and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Center.

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LSP urges anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Greely to contact detectives at 1-800-434-8007.

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