East Baton Rouge's BREC is moving on from years of problems with a new leader

BATON ROUGE — BREC has a new superintendent, and questions are already being raised about his $275,000 salary.

Brooks Williams took over the role after his predecessor, Corey Wilson, chose not to renew his contract. Wilson stepped down in March of last year after a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports revealed the organization completed its 2021 audit years behind schedule.

The audit also revealed former employees stole $70,000.

Williams comes to Baton Rouge after serving as a city manager in Texas. His salary is more than what Mayor-President Sid Edwards earns and $100,000 more than what Wilson made.

BREC Commissioner and Central Mayor Wade Evans expressed confidence in the new direction.

"I think BREC is on the right path," Evans said. "Our employees are buying into the servant leadership mindset."

BREC Commission Chair Mike Polito said he hopes the transition catalyzes reform.

"We've got to shrink the footprint. We've got to become more efficient, and we've got to provide a better product to the public," Polito said. "We've made strides in all of those things, and we just need to take it to the next level."

Both Polito and Evans defended Williams' salary.

"I think there is a market for great leadership and you have to pay for great leadership," Polito said.