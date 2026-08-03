LSP: Suspect who was shot by Livingston deputy after stealing taser dies

INDEPENDENCE — A 50-year-old man died Monday after being shot by a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy along I-55 southbound in Tangipahoa Parish. Louisiana State Police say the suspect stole a taser from the deputy and fired it at him.

I-55 southbound was closed between mile markers 39 and 40 after the law enforcement chase that started in Albany ended with a crash and shots fired near Independence.

The closure was first reported around 6:57 a.m. on Monday. By 9:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.

"What we know right now is that the deputy pursued this vehicle, and the vehicle left the interstate," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a video from the scene.

Ard said that 50-year-old John E. Granger III, of Robert, drove a flatbed truck off LA-1063 and down an embankment, then crashed into another vehicle on I-55 southbound before getting out and running across the northbound lanes.

"The deputy had to tase the suspect. The suspect fought through the taser, disarmed the deputy of his taser," Ard continued. "After doing that, he basically started tasing the deputy as they were having a physical altercation."

As he was being tased, the deputy pulled out his firearm, Ard said, and shot the suspect.

"I support his decision 100%," Ard said. "There are a lot of people out here in law enforcement that have been through this. These situations are just a difficult situation. These situations are what make your badge so heavy."

Granger was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, LSP said.

Ard told WBRZ that a "justified traffic stop" preceded the chase and that prior incidents led up to this shooting and investigation.

"Deputies on patrol were working a scene, [the deputy] attempted to stop this individual for traffic violations among other things. He did not stop. He continued to flee from the deputy," Ard said in an interview.

The deputy was not injured during the incident, Ard added. The other person in the vehicle that the suspect crashed into had no reported injuries.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident.

Authorities asked drivers to use the exits for Independence and Hammond to avoid delays or take alternate routes, including La. 51, to continue through the affected areas.

Louisiana State Police Troop L Troopers are assisting agencies.