Bond set for driver who crashed into crowd at Louisiana Lao New Year celebration

COTEAU — The bond was set for the driver who injured 19 people after he drove into a crowd at the Laotian New Year's Festival in Coteau on Saturday.

Louisiana State Police arrested 57-year-old Todd Landry after his car crashed into a crowd attending a festival at Wat Thammarattanaram near the corner of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road. According to officials, Landry submitted a blood alcohol content level of 0.137g%.

On Monday, Landry's bond was set at $247,500, with $225,000 being for 18 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, $1,500 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $1,000 for possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and $200 for careless operation.

A total of 19 people were treated at hospitals for injuries following the incident, with three people remaining in the ICU and four others being transferred to different facilities. Eight people have since been treated and released, while seven people remain in the hospital.