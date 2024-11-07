84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bomb scare in Hundred Oaks deemed false alarm after bomb squad finds Christmas lights in box

2 hours 39 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2024 Nov 7, 2024 November 07, 2024 12:30 PM November 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A bomb scare at the corner of in the Hundred Oaks area was nothing to be concerned about after a bomb disposal officer found wired Christmas lights when investigating a mysterious container.

Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Dustin McGinnis was called to the scene of the bomb scare on the corner of Park Blvd and Hundred Oaks on Wednesday. Police said that after putting on his bomb suit, McGinnis found the lights in a package on the back of a bike.

"BRPD officers go above and beyond in handling situations and in keeping Baton Rouge safe," police said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days