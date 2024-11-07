84°
Bomb scare in Hundred Oaks deemed false alarm after bomb squad finds Christmas lights in box
BATON ROUGE — A bomb scare at the corner of in the Hundred Oaks area was nothing to be concerned about after a bomb disposal officer found wired Christmas lights when investigating a mysterious container.
Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Dustin McGinnis was called to the scene of the bomb scare on the corner of Park Blvd and Hundred Oaks on Wednesday. Police said that after putting on his bomb suit, McGinnis found the lights in a package on the back of a bike.
"BRPD officers go above and beyond in handling situations and in keeping Baton Rouge safe," police said.
