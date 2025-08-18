82°
Bojangles opens fifth Louisiana store in Albany

Monday, August 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY — Bojangles will open its fifth Louisiana location on Tuesday in Albany.

The fried chicken restaurant will open its doors at 5 a.m. 

The Bojangles is located near the intersection of James Chapel Road and La. 43 in Livingston Parish. Bojangles also has locations in Duson, Monroe, Ruston and West Monroe.

