Bojangles opens fifth Louisiana store in Albany
ALBANY — Bojangles will open its fifth Louisiana location on Tuesday in Albany.
The fried chicken restaurant will open its doors at 5 a.m.
The Bojangles is located near the intersection of James Chapel Road and La. 43 in Livingston Parish. Bojangles also has locations in Duson, Monroe, Ruston and West Monroe.
