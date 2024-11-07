79°
Latest Weather Blog
Bojangles to open first capital area restaurant in Albany
ALBANY — The capital area is getting its first taste of Bojangles' fried chicken very soon.
The fried chicken and biscuit chain is breaking ground on its newest location in Albany.
The new Livingston Parish location at the corner of LA 43 and James Chapel Road will be the fifth Bojangles restaurant in Louisiana, with locations in Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston and Duson.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...