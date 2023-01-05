Boil water advisory issued for some customers in Hammond

HAMMOND - The City of Hammond Water System has issued a boil water advisory after the utility experienced a loss of pressure due to a broken main.

The advisory applies to about 600 users located along the following streets:

· Sun Lane

· Harvey Street

· Apple Street

Hoover Street

· M.C. Moore

· Top Hat

· Pine Drive

· Mitchell Drive

· King Ard

· Grant Street

· Willow Street

Hammond officials recommend that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: