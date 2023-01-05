68°
Boil water advisory issued for some customers in Hammond

Thursday, January 05 2023

HAMMOND - The City of Hammond Water System has issued a boil water advisory after the utility experienced a loss of pressure due to a broken main.

The advisory applies to about 600 users located along the following streets:

· Sun Lane
· Harvey Street
· Apple Street
· Hoover Street
· M.C. Moore
· Top Hat
· Pine Drive
· Mitchell Drive
· King Ard
· Grant Street
· Willow Street
Hammond officials recommend that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.) Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.
Repairs will be made and investigative samples will be collected and brought to the Amite Lab when the water is turned back on. The City of Hammond will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

