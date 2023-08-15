Latest Weather Blog
Body recovered after search for missing swimmer in Amite River
AMITE RIVER - Authorities have found a body after a nearly day-long search for a swimmer who disappeared in the Amite River late Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the situation was first reported around 5:30 p.m. near the Frenchtown Conservation Area. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the person, later identified as Kyrone Banks, was reportedly swimming with friends when he jumped from a railroad trestle and did not come back up.
"It's unfortunate that people come back here and they jump off the train trestle. It appears that's what happened. We try to discourage people from doing that," Corcoran said.
Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including dive teams with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
After suspending the search overnight, law enforcement found Banks around noon Thursday after resuming their efforts.
