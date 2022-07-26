83°
Body found inside car near Covington playground; police investigating apparent homicide

3 hours 5 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, July 26 2022 Jul 26, 2022 July 26, 2022 1:40 PM July 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - A person was found dead inside a car sitting near a park in St. Tammany Parish. 

The Covington Police Department said an officer was patrolling the around the Covington Recreation Department on De Porres Road, located off US 190, when they found the body. The park houses a playground and multiple baseball fields. 

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

The victim's identity has not been released as of Tuesday morning. 

Anyone with information should contact police at 985-867-1200.

