Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood identified as 45-year-old man
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods.
Sources say the body, later identified as 45-year-old Derrick Johnson, was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate.
The cause of Johnson's death was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story.
