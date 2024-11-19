Bob Love, former Southern Jaguar and 3-time NBA All-Star with the Chicago Bulls, has died at 81

Photo: Southern University

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, a three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in the NBA, died Monday. He was 81.

The Bulls said Love died after a long battle with cancer.

Love averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine seasons with the team.

“With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob’s impact transcended basketball,” the Bulls said in a statement. “He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago.”

Growing up in northern Louisiana, Love was one of 14 children. He was nicknamed “Butterbean” because he liked lima beans.

The 6-foot-8 Love starred at Southern University in Baton Rouge before he was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 1965 NBA draft. He played for the Royals for two seasons before he was taken by Milwaukee in the expansion draft in 1968.

Love and Bob Weiss were traded to Chicago in November 1968 for Flynn Robinson. With the Bulls, Love developed into one of the NBA’s best forwards.

Love was an All-Star for three straight seasons from 1970-73. He averaged a team-high and career-best 25.8 points during the 1971-72 season.

Love retired after the 1976-77 season. He averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 789 career games, also playing for the Nets and Seattle SuperSonics.

In January 1994, Love became the second player in franchise history to have his number retired by the Bulls, joining Jerry Sloan. Love was part of the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor class this year in January.

