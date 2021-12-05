70°
Bob Dole dead at 98

Sunday, December 05 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole, who overcame severe WWII wounds to lead Senate GOP and run for president, dies at 98.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Dole's family confirmed his death in separate statements Sunday.

Dole announced his diagnoses with stage 4 lung cancer in February.

