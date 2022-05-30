Boater missing after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain, 5 others rescued Monday evening

MANDEVILLE - A 32-year-old is missing after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Hundreds, if not thousands of people, were on South Louisiana waterways for the Memorial Day holiday Monday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and Wildlife and Fisheries are actively searching for the missing boater, authorities said just after 5 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated as information changes and becomes available.

Authorities said the boat capsized in the lake west of the cabins at Fontainebleau State Park. The area is just east of the Causeway Bridge.

Six people were on the 31-foot twin inboard/outboard motorboat when it capsized. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the boat flip and begin sinking.

Five people on the boat were rescued by good Samaritans quickly. The 32-year-old man was unaccounted for, authorities said.

There was no immediate information released about where the group was from or how the boat capsized.