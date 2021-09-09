Board to vote on 'Dale Brown Court' at LSU

The LSU Board of Supervisors will vote on a proposal to name the basketball court inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center the "Dale Brown Court."

Dale Brown was the head coach of the LSU men's basketball team from 1972 to 1997, participating in 13 NCAA Tournaments, including two Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1986. Brown was chosen as SEC Coach of the Year four times and was picked as National Coach of the Year in 1981. He is also a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

The board of Supervisors meets September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the University Administration Building on West Lakeshore Drive.

