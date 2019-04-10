74°
Blue Bell ice cream sandwiches are back

Wednesday, April 10 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Blue Bell's ice cream sandwiches are returning to store shelves for the first time in more than three years.

This week, the company announced the frozen treats would be available widespread for the first time since 2015.

The ice cream sandwiches were previously discontinued after a listeria outbreak made national headlines.

