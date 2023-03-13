63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Black journalists' organization hosting workshop to teach community, groups how to get publicity

2 hours 55 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, March 13 2023 Mar 13, 2023 March 13, 2023 11:31 AM March 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists is hosting a workshop to help community organizations, small business owners, and others learn how to get publicity for their events.

The workshop, "Secrets to Accessing the Media," will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the River Center Branch Library at 250 North Boulevard. Local anchors, reporters, producers, public relations professionals and editors will teach you how to get your events in the media, how to write a news release, and how to conduct yourself during a media interview.

Trending News

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days