Black journalists' organization hosting workshop to teach community, groups how to get publicity

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists is hosting a workshop to help community organizations, small business owners, and others learn how to get publicity for their events.

The workshop, "Secrets to Accessing the Media," will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the River Center Branch Library at 250 North Boulevard. Local anchors, reporters, producers, public relations professionals and editors will teach you how to get your events in the media, how to write a news release, and how to conduct yourself during a media interview.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.