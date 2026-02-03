Hammond Police: Man wanted for stealing nearly $800 in candy from convenience store

HAMMOND - Hammond Police are looking for information on a man who stole nearly $800 worth of candy from a convenience store.

Officials said at On the Run on East Morris Avenue, a man entered the store and grabbed multiple individually packaged candies and candy bars from the shelves while concealing them in his clothing. After being confronted by employees, the suspect fled with the candy toward North Cherry Street.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5740.