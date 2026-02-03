62°
Firefighters battling grass fires across Ascension Parish on Tuesday

Tuesday, February 03 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DARROW - Firefighters in Ascension Parish spent most of Tuesday battling grass fires across the area. 

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said his crew, along with firefighters from the 5th Ward, 7th District, Geismar, Galvez and Sorrento worked all day to put out multiple fires in the parish. 

The operation took seven brush trucks, four engines and three tankers. LeBlanc said the bulk of the fires were around the Darrow community. 

WBRZ Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron said winds were out of the south and southwest on Tuesday, with sustained winds up to 20 mph at times. Louisiana Regional Airport in Ascension Parish reported some gusts up to 25 mph from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

