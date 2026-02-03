62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel Police: La. Highway 75 partially closed due to 18-wheeler blocking road

1 hour 47 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 4:56 PM February 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - La. Highway 75 is partially closed due to an 18-wheeler blocking the road at Willow Glen, the St. Gabriel Police Department said.

Trending News

The highway is closed between La. Highway 74 and Bayou Paul Lane. Police advise drivers to take an alternate route to avoid delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days