St. Gabriel Police: La. Highway 75 partially closed due to 18-wheeler blocking road
ST. GABRIEL - La. Highway 75 is partially closed due to an 18-wheeler blocking the road at Willow Glen, the St. Gabriel Police Department said.
The highway is closed between La. Highway 74 and Bayou Paul Lane. Police advise drivers to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
