Black Friday shopping in Baton Rouge: from early lines to festive finds and big savings

BATON ROUGE - Black Friday has started looking a little different, not as many consumers waking up early to be the first in the store.

At Best Buy, only around 50 people were outside when doors opened at 6 a.m. in contrast to the large crowds seen at other retailers.

At Target on Seigen Lane, however, hundreds of people were lined up, some having arrived as early as 2 a.m., anxious about securing limited Black Friday deals.

“We got here at 2 a.m. to make sure we got here in enough time to make sure we got the stuff because we weren't sure how many people would be shopping for the Taylor Swift book and vinyl," said one consumer.

The Backpacker offered a more family-oriented experience, with events like snowball fights and s’mores, blending the shopping experience with holiday festivities.

Some consumers focused on saving money at smaller stores like Herringstones, where there were significant discounts of up to 70% off on items.

"I saved maybe well over $800, just here, in savings," said one shopper. "I've done a lot of damage, I think I'm done here, maybe for the year."