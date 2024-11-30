Latest Weather Blog
Black Friday shopping in Baton Rouge: from early lines to festive finds and big savings
BATON ROUGE - Black Friday has started looking a little different, not as many consumers waking up early to be the first in the store.
At Best Buy, only around 50 people were outside when doors opened at 6 a.m. in contrast to the large crowds seen at other retailers.
At Target on Seigen Lane, however, hundreds of people were lined up, some having arrived as early as 2 a.m., anxious about securing limited Black Friday deals.
“We got here at 2 a.m. to make sure we got here in enough time to make sure we got the stuff because we weren't sure how many people would be shopping for the Taylor Swift book and vinyl," said one consumer.
The Backpacker offered a more family-oriented experience, with events like snowball fights and s’mores, blending the shopping experience with holiday festivities.
Some consumers focused on saving money at smaller stores like Herringstones, where there were significant discounts of up to 70% off on items.
Trending News
"I saved maybe well over $800, just here, in savings," said one shopper. "I've done a lot of damage, I think I'm done here, maybe for the year."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football...
-
Black Friday: What time do stores open?
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
-
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated