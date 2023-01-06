65°
Bills safety Damar Hamlin spending morning talking to teammates over Facetime, sources say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly spending the morning talking to his teammates over Facetime, according to sports reported Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport says Hamlin is no longer using a breathing tube and is communicating with several of his teammates over the phone.
This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023
This comes a day after Hamlin was reported to have shown "remarkable improvement" from his initial condition when he collapsed on the field during the Bills' game versus the Bengals.
