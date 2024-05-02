76°
Bills in committee would allow Southern University to establish medical, pharmaceutical colleges
BATON ROUGE - Two House bills, HR 51 and HR52, would allow for the Southern University system to establish medical and pharmaceutical schools on their campuses if passed.
The bills were read in committee during regular session Wednesday after both being unanimously reported on favorably in the Committee on Education.
Both bills were passed to their third readings.
Xavier University, another HBCU in New Orleans, has also moved closer to establishing its own medical and pharmaceutical schools.
