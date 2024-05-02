76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bills in committee would allow Southern University to establish medical, pharmaceutical colleges

1 hour 42 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2024 May 2, 2024 May 02, 2024 6:43 AM May 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two House bills, HR 51 and HR52, would allow for the Southern University system to establish medical and pharmaceutical schools on their campuses if passed. 

The bills were read in committee during regular session Wednesday after both being unanimously reported on favorably in the Committee on Education. 

Both bills were passed to their third readings. 

Trending News

Xavier University, another HBCU in New Orleans, has also moved closer to establishing its own medical and pharmaceutical schools. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days