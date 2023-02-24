Bill would rework state ordinance on school vaccine exemptions

BATON ROUGE - A bill filed in advance of this year's legislative session would make changes to the existing law regarding student vaccinations, including a requirement that schools notify parents of exemption opportunities.

State Rep. Kathy Edmonston (R-Gonzales) pre-filed HB 42 on Friday. It would amend existing code to require that all public and private schools accept documentation outlining reasons for a student vaccine exemption.

It further requires that any communication with students or parents on the matter of vaccines include exemption information.

The 2023 legislative session begins on April 10.