Bill would rework state ordinance on school vaccine exemptions
BATON ROUGE - A bill filed in advance of this year's legislative session would make changes to the existing law regarding student vaccinations, including a requirement that schools notify parents of exemption opportunities.
State Rep. Kathy Edmonston (R-Gonzales) pre-filed HB 42 on Friday. It would amend existing code to require that all public and private schools accept documentation outlining reasons for a student vaccine exemption.
It further requires that any communication with students or parents on the matter of vaccines include exemption information.
The 2023 legislative session begins on April 10.
