Bill awaiting final approval would raise requirements for unemployment benefits

BATON ROUGE - A bill awaiting final approval would raise the requirements for people who receive unemployment benefits in the state.

House Bill 153, authored by Rep. Troy Hebert, would move the weekly amount of job-seeking actions by unemployed people from three to five.

Currently, unemployment benefits are only available for people who perform three "work search actions" per week. Those could be applying for a job, going to a job fair, or getting an interview.