Big early voter turnout going into gubernatorial runoff

BATON ROUGE - Two giant buses heading to City Hall waited to be filled with young voters on Southern University's campus Monday afternoon.

"We are trying to get people to go vote," student Kentravius Coleman said. "We have a very big governor's race coming up. Voting is important."

The interest on campus to vote early reflected the turnout at the polls this weekend.

"We voted more in a single day than we ever have in any election," said Steve Rayborn, EBR Parish Registrar of Voters.

Records were shattered both in the parish and state-wide, with more voting than even in the 2016 presidential election.

"We had a record single-day turnout on Saturday. Almost 9,500 voters in EBR parish, and it's been just about as steady all day today," Rayborn said.

Almost 90,000 voted state-wide. The highly contested governor's race is proving to be a big draw for voters of all ages.

"We are very busy college students, so we try our best to do it early," Coleman said.

A small line at city hall Monday afternoon, but the registrar doesn't think the rush is over yet.

"Our numbers today have not been quite as strong as Saturday, but it's still a heavy turnout. And I suspect by the end of the week we will probably set some additional records," Rayborn said.

Early voting continues through this Saturday. The election is Nov. 16.