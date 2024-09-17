Latest Weather Blog
Biden declares disaster for southern Louisiana; Ascension to offer roadside debris pickup
BATON ROUGE — President Biden approved Louisiana's request for a major disaster declaration late Monday night, allowing those most impacted by Hurricane Francine to apply for federal assistance.
Residents of the following parishes are eligible to apply for either individual or public assistance:
- Ascension Parish
- Assumption Parish
- Lafourche Parish
- St. Charles Parish
- St. James Parish
- St. John the Baptist Parish
- St. Mary Parish
- Terrebonne Parish
Following the declaration, Ascension Parish announced that they would be offering roadside debris pickup services, expanding debris pickup from the previously in-use public dumpsters in Gonzales and Donaldsonville.
Ascension Parish Government is rolling out roadside debris pickup services following President Biden's major disaster declaration for Hurricane Francine. For assistance and more info, visit https://t.co/Y6PzyTaT7l or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). pic.twitter.com/UlkX27uRsy— Ascension Parish (@ascensionparish) September 17, 2024
The federal assistance will help cover the cost of home repairs, temporary housing and uninsured property losses.
Last Tuesday, President Biden approved an emergency declaration request ahead of Francine's landfall.
On social media, Congressman Garrett Graves praised Biden for approving the request and urged FEMA officials to ensure the money gets to residents quickly.
"This declaration is welcome news, but the assistance needs to be quick and impactful, not tangled up in the already slow Ida recovery," Graves said.
Congressman Troy Carter also applauded the Biden Administration for the move.
"I am extremely grateful to President Joe Biden for issuing this additional declaration, which will provide much-needed recovery assistance to these hardest-hit parishes. This aid is vital for helping our communities rebuild and move forward," Carter said.
A link to apply for assistance can be found here.
