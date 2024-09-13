Ascension Parish opens Lamar Dixon dumpsters to public for unbagged debris from Hurricane Francine

GONZALES — As Hurricane Francine's effects linger, Ascension Parish has opened multiple dumpsters to the public for vegetation debris.

Residents can drop off unbagged vegetation debris like tree limbs only from the storm into dumpsters at the Ashland Road entrance to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The dumpsters are available from dawn until dusk, the parish said.