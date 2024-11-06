81°
Biden calls to congratulate President-elect Trump on win

3 hours 22 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2024
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden has called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his election victory and to invite him to the White House to discuss the transition.

The White House said staff would coordinate a date “in the near future.” Biden plans to address the nation on the election results, which will have sharp implications for his legacy, on Thursday. Biden also spoke with Vice President Harris to congratulate her on her campaign.

