Bicyclist reportedly struck off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle off O'Neal Lane.
The accident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Bluewater Drive.
There's no word yet on injuries.
We've reached out to authorities for more information.
