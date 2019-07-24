74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bicyclist reportedly struck off O'Neal Lane

Wednesday, July 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle off O'Neal Lane.

The accident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Bluewater Drive. 

There's no word yet on injuries.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.

