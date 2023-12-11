60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bicyclist killed in Abbeville crash Sunday night

Monday, December 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ABBEVILLE - A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Vermillion Parish Sunday night. 

Louisiana State Police say Darrell Boudreaux, 61, was riding his bike on LA-82 in Abbeville shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a Dodge Grand Caravan struck the bike from the back, severely injuring Boudreaux. 

Boudreaux was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

The driver of the Grand Caravan was not suspected to be intoxicated. 

