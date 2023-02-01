Beyonce announces world tour with performances in New Orleans, Dallas, Houston

Photo via CNN

After a years-long touring hiatus, singer and songwriter Beyoncé has announced her newest "Renaissance" world tour culminating in the Big Easy.

Queen Bey is making stops in stadiums across the world, but the closest performances will be in Dallas on Sep. 21, Houston on Sep. 23, and of course, her finale concert will be in the Caesars Superdome on Sep. 27.

A full list of her tour destinations can be found on her website here — but whether you'll be able to even access the website is a flip of a coin.

Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.