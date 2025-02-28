$$$ Best Bets: Yes, you can bet on the Oscars! $$$

Hunter McCann and WRBZ digital producer Domenic Purdy have this weekend's Oscars Best Bets for all 23 categories!

Click here to see a full list of this year's nominees. The Oscars begin on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. on WBRZ.



Multiple sportsbooks have current odds for the 97th Academy award, but the odds below are courtesy of FanDuel.

Oscars:

Best Picture: Anora (-200)

Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) (+145)

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) (+150)

Best Actress: Demi Moore (The Substance) (-250)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) (-1800)

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) (-1100)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave (-1500)

Best Original Screenplay: Anora (-260)

Best Costume Design: Wicked (-1500)

Best Original Score: The Brutalist (-400)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance (-700)

Best Original Song: El Mal (Emilia Pérez) (-280)

Best Live-Action Short: The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (+175)

Best International Feature: I’m Still Here (-170)

Best Animated Short: Wander to Wonder (-175)

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land (-160)

Best Documentary Short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra (+270)

Best Animated Feature: Flow (+225)

Best Editing: Conclave (-150)

Best Production Design: Wicked (-430)

Best Sound: Wicked (+370)

Best Visual Effects: Dune Part 2 (-900)

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist (-320)