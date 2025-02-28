Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Yes, you can bet on the Oscars! $$$
Hunter McCann and WRBZ digital producer Domenic Purdy have this weekend's Oscars Best Bets for all 23 categories!
Click here to see a full list of this year's nominees. The Oscars begin on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. on WBRZ.
Multiple sportsbooks have current odds for the 97th Academy award, but the odds below are courtesy of FanDuel.
Oscars:
Best Picture: Anora (-200)
Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) (+145)
Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) (+150)
Best Actress: Demi Moore (The Substance) (-250)
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) (-1800)
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) (-1100)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave (-1500)
Best Original Screenplay: Anora (-260)
Best Costume Design: Wicked (-1500)
Best Original Score: The Brutalist (-400)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance (-700)
Best Original Song: El Mal (Emilia Pérez) (-280)
Best Live-Action Short: The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (+175)
Best International Feature: I’m Still Here (-170)
Best Animated Short: Wander to Wonder (-175)
Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land (-160)
Best Documentary Short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra (+270)
Best Animated Feature: Flow (+225)
Best Editing: Conclave (-150)
Best Production Design: Wicked (-430)
Best Sound: Wicked (+370)
Best Visual Effects: Dune Part 2 (-900)
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist (-320)
