$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LIX! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for Super Bowl 59, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Super Bowl LIX:

Chiefs vs. Eagles: Chiefs -1.5

Over 48.5 Total Points



Same Game Parlay: (+815)

Devonta Smith o49.5 Receiving Yards

Xavier Worthy o5.5 Rushing Yards

DeAndre Hopkins o1.5 Receptions

Patrick Mahomes o224.5 Passing Yards



Prop Bets:

First Touchdown Scorer: Noah Gray (+3100)

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Kareem Hunt (+150)

Any Non-QB to record a Passing TD (+2800)

Any QB to score a Receiving TD (+8500)



Novelty Bets:

Coin Toss Result: Tails (+100)

Gatorade Bath Color: Blue (+650)

Correct Score: Chiefs win 31-27 (+14,000)

Friday

Men's College Basketball:

USC @ Purdue: u145.5 Total Points

VCU @ Dayton: Dayton +1.5

Princeton @ Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania +7.5

St. John's @ Connecticut: Connecticut -3.5

Saint Louis @ Saint Joseph's: Saint Louis +6.5

Utah State @ Fresno State: Utah State -12.5

NBA:

Cavaliers @ Wizards: o238.5 Total Points

Bucks @ Hawks: Bucks -5.5

Heat @ Nets: Heat -5.5

76ers @ Pistons: Pistons +4.5

Raptors @ Thunder: Raptor 19.5

Jazz @ Suns: Jazz +8.5

NHL:

Penguins @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Islanders @ Jets: Jets ML

Predators @ Blackhawks: Predators ML

Avalanche @ Oilers: Oilers ML

Stars @ Kings: o5.5 Total Goals

Saturday



Men's College Basketball:

Tennessee @ Oklahoma: Tennessee -5.5

South Carolina @ Kentucky: Kentucky -9.5

Oregon @ Michigan State: Michigan State -6.5

Michigan @ Indiana: Michigan -2.5

Kansas @ Kansas State: Kansas -4.5

Texas A&M @ Missouri: Texas A&M +3.5



Women's College Basketball:

NBA:

NHL:

Sunday

Men's College Basketball:

NBA:

NHL:

