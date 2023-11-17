73°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Need some extra cash before the Holidays? $$$
The weekend is here!
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets in college football and the NFL!
Week 12 of College Football:
West Virginia -6.5
UNC +7.5
Missouri -11.5
Trending News
Week 11 of the NFL!
Dolphins -11.5
Texans -4.5
Jets/Bills u40
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10 am-12 pm on ESPN 104.5!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested
-
I-10 East partially closed as workers repair huge hole in Basin Bridge
-
Cemetery thieves steal precious family grave marker
-
Most buses for Albany middle, high school won't run Friday
-
Grand jury convening Friday to decide on charging St. Gabriel police chief