$$$ Best Bets: Need some extra cash before the Holidays? $$$

By: Hunter McCann

The weekend is here! 

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets in college football and the NFL!

Week 12 of College Football:

 West Virginia -6.5

UNC +7.5

Missouri -11.5

Week 11 of the NFL!

Dolphins -11.5

Texans -4.5

Jets/Bills u40

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10 am-12 pm on ESPN 104.5!

