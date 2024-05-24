Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Conference Finals! $$$
Friday
NBA:
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves: Mavericks +6
MLB:
Braves @ Pirates: Braves -1.5
Dodgers @ Reds: Dodgers ML
Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs -1.5
College Baseball:
Portland Pilots @ San Diego Toreros: San Diego ML
Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Tennessee Volunteers: Mississippi State +2.5
Michigan Wolverines @ Illinois Fighting Illini: u13.5 Total Runs
NHL:
Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers: Panthers ML
Saturday
NBA:
Celtics @ Pacers: Celtics -7
NHL:
Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars: Stars ML
MLB:
Orioles @ White Sox: Orioles -1.5
Astros @ Athletics: Astros -1.5
Phillies @ Rockies: Phillies -1.5
College Baseball:
Sunday
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
