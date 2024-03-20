70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Let the Madness begin! $$$

2 hours 15 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 12:33 PM March 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the March Madness Round of 64!

Thursday

March Madness:

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State: Michigan State -1.5

Oregon vs. South Carolina: South Carolina -1.5

McNeese vs. Gonzaga: McNeese +5.5

Trending News

Friday

March Madness:

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic -2.5

New Mexico vs. Clemson: New Mexico -2.5

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's: Grand Canyon +5.5

 

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days