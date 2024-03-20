70°
$$$ Best Bets: Let the Madness begin! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the March Madness Round of 64!
Thursday
March Madness:
Michigan State vs. Mississippi State: Michigan State -1.5
Oregon vs. South Carolina: South Carolina -1.5
McNeese vs. Gonzaga: McNeese +5.5
Friday
March Madness:
Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic -2.5
New Mexico vs. Clemson: New Mexico -2.5
Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's: Grand Canyon +5.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
