Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 8: Bevo vs. Uga Part 2?! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!
Friday
College Football:
Florida State @ Duke: Duke -2.5
Oregon @ Purdue: Purdue +30.5
Oklahoma State @ BYU: BYU -9.5
Trending News
Fresno State @ Nevada: Fresno State -2.5
NHL:
Hurricanes @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals
Sharks @ Jets: Jets -1.5
Ducks @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5
MLB:
Yankees @ Guardians: Yankees ML
WNBA:
Liberty @ Lynx: Liberty -3.5
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Louisville: Miami -4.5
Alabama @ Tennessee: o55.5 Total Points
LSU @ Arkansas: LSU -2.5
Georgia @ Texas: Texas -3.5
Kansas State @ West Virginia: Kansas State -2.5
Colorado State @ Air Force: Colorado State -6.5
MLB:
Yankees @ Guardians: TBD
NHL:
Red Wings @ Predators: Predators ML
Oilers @ Stars: Oilers ML
Golden Knights @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals
Canucks @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Sunday
NFL:
Patriots @ Jaguars: Patriots +5.5
Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks +3.0
Lions @ Vikings: Lions +1.5
Bengals @ Browns: o41.5 Total Points
Panthers @ Commanders: Commanders Team Total o30.5 Points
Jets @ Steelers: Jets -1.5
NHL:
TBD
MLB:
Mets @ Yankees: TBD
WNBA:
Lynx @ Liberty: TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University breaks ground on new headquarters for campus police department
-
New Orleans Saints lose to Denver Broncos 33-10, extending losing streak to...
-
15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage
-
Wine tasting event may give preview of Louisiana-grown wine thanks to Southern...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Rugby Club