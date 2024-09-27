$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 5: A red-hot South Alabama offense enters Death Valley! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA playoffs!

Friday

College Football:

Virginia Tech @ Miami: Miami -16.5

Washington @ Rutgers: Washington +1.5

MLB:

White Sox @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Phillies @ Nationals: Phillies ML

Pirates @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Royals @ Braves: Braves ML

Dodgers @ Rockies: Dodgers ML

Athletics @ Mariners: Mariners ML

Saturday

College Football:

Kentucky @ Ole Miss: Ole Miss -16.5

Maryland @ Indiana: Indiana -6.5

Louisville @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -6.5

Oklahoma @ Auburn: u45.5 Total Points

Georgia @ Alabama: Georgia ML

South Alabama @ LSU: South Alabama +22.5

MLB:

Pirates @ Yankees: Skenes o6.5 Strikeouts

Reds @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Phillies @ Nationals: Phillies -1.5

Cardinals @ Giants: Giants ML

Dodgers @ Rockies: Dodgers -1.5

Rangers @ Angels: Rangers ML

Sunday

NFL:

Rams @ Bears: o40.5 Total Points

Bengals @ Panthers: u46.5 Total Points

Broncos @ Jets: Broncos +7.5

Commanders @ Cardinals: Commanders +3.5

Browns @ Raiders: u37.5 Total Points

Chiefs @ Chargers: Chargers +7.5