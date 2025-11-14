$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff dreams?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.

Friday



College Football:

Clemson @ Louisville: Louisville -2.5

Minnesota @ Oregon: Oregon -25.5

NBA:

76ers @ Pistons: o230.5 Total Points

Trail Blazers @ Rockets: Trail Blazers +8.5

Lakers @ Pelicans: Lakers -9.5

Clippers @ Mavericks: Mavericks +3.5

Warriors @ Spurs: Warriors +2.5

NHL:

Canucks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5

Flyers @ Blues: o5.5 Total Goals

Islanders @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML





Saturday

College Football:

Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh: Notre Dame -12.5

Arkansas @ LSU: u57.5 Total Points

Oklahoma @ Alabama: Alabama -5.5

Iowa @ USC: Iowa +7.5

Texas @ Georgia: o49.5 Total Points

Mississippi State @ Missouri: u51.5 Total Points



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

Ducks @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals

Devils @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Sabres @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML

Bruins @ Canadiens: u6.5 Total Goals

Maple Leafs @ Blackhawks: Maple Leafs ML

Sharks @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Sunday

NFL:

Commanders @ Dolphins: u47.5 Total Points

Packers @ Giants: Giants +7.5

Chargers @ Jaguars: Chargers -2.5

49ers @ Cardinals: 49ers -2.5

Ravens @ Browns: Ravens -6.5

Lions @ Eagles: Lions ML



NBA:

TBD





NHL:

TBD