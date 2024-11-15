$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Tigers navigate through the Swamp! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

North Texas @ UTSA: UTSA ML

Wyoming @ Colorado State: Colorado State -9.5

UCLA @ Washington: Washington -4.5

Houston @ Arizona: u46.5 Total Points

Men's College Basketball:

Florida @ Florida State: Florida -5.5

Alabama @ Purdue: Alabama -2.5

American @ UNC: UNC -24.5

Marquette @ Maryland: u146.5 Total Points

Arizona @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin +4.5

Ohio State @ Texas A&M: o148.5

NBA:

76ers @ Magic: Magic -1.5

Pistons @ Raptors: Raptors +1.5

Bulls @ Cavaliers: Bulls +11.5

Nets @ Knicks: Knicks -9.5

Nuggets @ Pelicans: u220.5

Grizzlies @ Warriors: Warriors -7.5

NHL:

Penguins @ Blue Jackets: Penguins ML

Capitals @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Predators @ Flames: Flames ML

Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club: Golden Knights ML

Red Wings @ Ducks: Red Wings ML

Saturday

College Football:

Texas @ Arkansas: Texas -12.5

Tulane @ Navy: Tulane -6.5

Clemson @ Pittsburgh: u53.5 Total Points

LSU @ Florida: LSU o30.5 Total Points

Tennessee @ Georgia: u48.5 Total Points

Oregon @ Washington: Oregon -13.5

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

Blues @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals

Islanders @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Jets @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals

Senators @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Red Wings @ Kings: Kings ML

Stars @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals

Sunday

NFL:

Jaguars @ Lions: Lions -13.5

Rams @ Patriots: Rams -4.5

Ravens @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5

Falcons: Broncos: Broncos -1.5

Chiefs @ Bills: u46.5 Total Points

Bengals @ Chargers: Bengals ML

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD