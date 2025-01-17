Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: CFP National Championship and NFL Divisional Round! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Providence @ Villanova: Villanova -7.5
Air Force @ Fresno State: Fresno State -2.5
Indiana @ Ohio State: Ohio State -6.5
Boise State @ New Mexico: Boise State +3.5
DePaul @ Georgetown: Georgetown -8.5
VCU @ Saint Joseph's: VCU -2.5
NBA:
Magic @ Celtics: o213.5 Total Points
Timberwolves @ Knicks: Knicks -4.5
Nuggets @ Heat: Heat +1.5
Jazz @ Pelicans: Pelicans -10.5
Thunder @ Mavericks: Thunder -8.5
Grizzlies @ Spurs: Grizzlies -2.5
NHL:
Penguins @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals
Golden Knights @ Hurricanes: o5.5 Total Goals
Trending News
Saturday
NFL:
Texans @ Chiefs: Texans +8.5
Commanders @ Lions: Commanders +10.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Rams @ Eagles: Rams +6.5
Ravens @ Bills: Bills ML
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Monday
CFP National Championship:
Ohio State @ Notre Dame: u46.5 Total Points
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
-
'Mr. Prada' indicted in killing of Baton Rouge therapist
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball hosts First Pitch Banquet ahead of the start of the...
-
Zachary High rolls in the second half to defeat Madison Prep, 67-53
-
Two freshmen are playing a big role for LSU Gymnastics
-
Cam Carter helps lead LSU to first SEC win of the season
-
LSU swim team dominates Loyola in dual meet