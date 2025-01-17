$$$ Best Bets: CFP National Championship and NFL Divisional Round! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

Men's College Basketball:

Providence @ Villanova: Villanova -7.5

Air Force @ Fresno State: Fresno State -2.5

Indiana @ Ohio State: Ohio State -6.5

Boise State @ New Mexico: Boise State +3.5

DePaul @ Georgetown: Georgetown -8.5

VCU @ Saint Joseph's: VCU -2.5

NBA:

Magic @ Celtics: o213.5 Total Points

Timberwolves @ Knicks: Knicks -4.5

Nuggets @ Heat: Heat +1.5

Jazz @ Pelicans: Pelicans -10.5

Thunder @ Mavericks: Thunder -8.5

Grizzlies @ Spurs: Grizzlies -2.5

NHL:

Penguins @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals

Golden Knights @ Hurricanes: o5.5 Total Goals

Saturday

NFL:

Texans @ Chiefs: Texans +8.5

Commanders @ Lions: Commanders +10.5

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

Sunday

NFL:

Rams @ Eagles: Rams +6.5

Ravens @ Bills: Bills ML

Men's College Basketball:

TBD



NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

Monday

CFP National Championship:

Ohio State @ Notre Dame: u46.5 Total Points