60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: CFP National Championship and NFL Divisional Round! $$$

3 hours 31 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 2:56 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

Men's College Basketball:
Providence @ Villanova: Villanova -7.5
Air Force @ Fresno State: Fresno State -2.5
Indiana @ Ohio State: Ohio State -6.5
Boise State @ New Mexico: Boise State +3.5
DePaul @ Georgetown: Georgetown -8.5
VCU @ Saint Joseph's: VCU -2.5

NBA:
Magic @ Celtics: o213.5 Total Points
Timberwolves @ Knicks: Knicks -4.5
Nuggets @ Heat: Heat +1.5
Jazz @ Pelicans: Pelicans -10.5
Thunder @ Mavericks: Thunder -8.5
Grizzlies @ Spurs: Grizzlies -2.5 

NHL: 
Penguins @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals
Golden Knights @ Hurricanes: o5.5 Total Goals

Trending News

Saturday
NFL:
Texans @ Chiefs: Texans +8.5
Commanders @ Lions: Commanders +10.5

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday
NFL:
Rams @ Eagles: Rams +6.5
Ravens @ Bills: Bills ML

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA: 
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Monday
CFP National Championship:
Ohio State @ Notre Dame: u46.5 Total Points

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days